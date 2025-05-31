Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 255,273 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,273 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

