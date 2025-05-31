Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.59. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

