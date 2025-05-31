Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 142,886 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,515 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 231,238 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Innoviva Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of INVA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,665,215.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,125,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,628,294.75. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

