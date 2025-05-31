Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,953 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

