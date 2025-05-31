Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 402,761 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

