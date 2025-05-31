Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 4,720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.