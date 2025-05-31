Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.15. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

