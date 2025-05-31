Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,390,000 after purchasing an additional 317,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Western Union by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,626,000 after buying an additional 2,194,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of WU stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

