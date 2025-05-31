Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Price Performance
NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $132.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $139.55.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HWKN
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.