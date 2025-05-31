Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.
Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $68,238.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567 over the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
KYMR stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.18.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
