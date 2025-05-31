Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 63,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,794.80. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

