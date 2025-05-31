Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Matterport worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Matterport by 325.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 346,434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.46.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

