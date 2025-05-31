Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBN stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $685.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.84.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

