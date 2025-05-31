Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,723 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Foot Locker worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FL. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

