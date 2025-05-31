Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Applied Digital worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Digital by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 736.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 428,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Applied Digital Trading Down 4.0%
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. Citizens Jmp raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.
Applied Digital Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
