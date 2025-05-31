Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,236,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 162,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 226,399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,063,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 115,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,284 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at $576,260.76. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,074 shares of company stock valued at $724,579 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

