Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Trustmark worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Trustmark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.8%

TRMK stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.63. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

