Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $165.52. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $334.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

