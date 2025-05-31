Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,665 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of AvidXchange worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 116,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,889,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,955,000 after buying an additional 1,155,513 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,067,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,397,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 273,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.80 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 25,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $252,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,167,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,391.64. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 8,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $87,650.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,781.24. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,890 shares of company stock worth $933,969. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

