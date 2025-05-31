Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of eXp World worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in eXp World by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded eXp World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $954.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,969,184. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,350. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

