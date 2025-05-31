Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $485,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

