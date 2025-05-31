Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Five9 worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 119,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

