Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,194 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $146,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 790,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,806.08. This trade represents a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG opened at $0.88 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

