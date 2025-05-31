Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,770 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

ATEX opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.94. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

