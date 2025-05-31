Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,603 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in PubMatic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PubMatic by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $568.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.49. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,258.56. The trade was a 43.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $112,287.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,527.10. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,089 shares of company stock worth $768,362. Company insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

