Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.
Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $94.84 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
