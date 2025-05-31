Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $94.84 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.