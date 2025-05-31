Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STBA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

