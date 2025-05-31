Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.94, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

