Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of NBT Bancorp worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,606,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.88 per share, with a total value of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,464.64. This trade represents a 28.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $330,655.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,454.54. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

