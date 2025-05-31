Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6%

VERA opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.