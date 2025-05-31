Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6%
VERA opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Therapeutics Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
