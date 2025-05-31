Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,789,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,862,363.68. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.