Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,840 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capri worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Capri by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Capri by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 227,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $48,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Capri Stock Down 2.0%

CPRI opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($5.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.05 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. Capri’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri



Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

