Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,195 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TransMedics Group worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.2%

TMDX opened at $127.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,710. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.