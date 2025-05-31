Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Triumph Financial worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Triumph Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Triumph Financial stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Debra A. Bradford purchased 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.39 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $165,357.72. This trade represents a 81.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,962.25. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,008 shares of company stock worth $208,380. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

