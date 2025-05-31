Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 132,639 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,639 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after buying an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 10,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amentum by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,364 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

