Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 132,799 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Granite Ridge Resources worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 18,252 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,976.85. This trade represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $110,071. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

