Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,223 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Kforce worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $760.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

