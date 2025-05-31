Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 42,040 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,040 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNRG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,863,794.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,645.45. This represents a 41.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

