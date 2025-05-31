Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 54,443 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Envista worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $5,193,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NVST stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

