Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 80,877 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,877 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $47.28 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,140.08. The trade was a 26.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,990. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,173 shares of company stock worth $3,461,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

