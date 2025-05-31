Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 860 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Inter Parfums worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,913,000 after buying an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 85,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.65 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

