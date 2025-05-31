Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 98,179 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NeoGenomics worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 238,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Zook acquired 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $148,932. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Kanovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,900.20. The trade was a 11.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $550,438. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $7.34 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $944.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

