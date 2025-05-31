Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Wall Street Zen cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

