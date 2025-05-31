Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 227,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SAP by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,552,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in SAP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Trading Up 2.1%

SAP opened at $303.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $304.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

