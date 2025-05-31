nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in nVent Electric by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.2%

nVent Electric stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.