NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

