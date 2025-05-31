NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.