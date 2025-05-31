NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

