OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

