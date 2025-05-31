Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £150 ($201.83).

Kevin Withington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Kevin Withington sold 49,429 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total value of £15,817.28 ($21,282.67).

Ondo InsurTech Price Performance

Shares of Ondo InsurTech stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.95. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

